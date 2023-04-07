Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,511,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $131.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $145.54.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.