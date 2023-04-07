Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ CHMG traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,292. The company has a market capitalization of $189.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $52,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $52,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,095.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,839.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

