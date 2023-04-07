Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CQP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CQP stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -110.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -738.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 53,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

