Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CHK traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $75.28. 846,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,567. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.85.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

