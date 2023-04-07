Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $93.00 at UBS Group

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.64% from the company’s previous close.

CHD has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,879. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.