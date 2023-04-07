Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Position Lowered by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Chuy’s worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Chuy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 622.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Chuy’s Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.53. 45,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,471. The company has a market cap of $639.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.