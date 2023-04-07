CIBC Lowers NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

TSE NWH.UN opened at C$8.19 on Monday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$8.02 and a 12 month high of C$13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.92.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

