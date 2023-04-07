Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.52

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.12. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 1,684,580 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,866.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,353 shares of company stock valued at $42,541. Company insiders own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 606,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M.

