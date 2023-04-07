Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lifted by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 551.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

