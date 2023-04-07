Clarus Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,285 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.49. 6,648,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,787,772. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.