Clarus Group Inc. Has $534,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Raymond James began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.71. 5,832,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,752,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,557 shares of company stock worth $471,939. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

