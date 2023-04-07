Clarus Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Clarus Group Inc. lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.5% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $26.38. 3,744,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.