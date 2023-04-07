Clarus Group Inc. Sells 1,512 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Clarus Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 98,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,389 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY remained flat at $19.87 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 320,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,922. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

