Clarus Group Inc. Sells 2,041 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 1.5% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 42,882 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 101,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 333,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $26.38. 3,744,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

