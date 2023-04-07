Clarus Group Inc. Trims Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Clarus Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY remained flat at $19.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 320,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,922. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

