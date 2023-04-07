Close Asset Management Ltd Buys 1,400 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Cameco by 313.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,639,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,469,000 after buying an additional 2,758,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,382,000 after buying an additional 1,471,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,058,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,277,000 after buying an additional 1,272,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 0.6 %

CCJ traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $25.25. 2,139,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 148.53 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cameco

A number of research firms recently commented on CCJ. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.