Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Insider Activity

NIKE Price Performance

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.22. 4,256,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,237,046. The company has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

