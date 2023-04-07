Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 8,440 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1,967.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.65. 1,848,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.05 and a 200-day moving average of $405.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

