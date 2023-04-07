Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after buying an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 367,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 43.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,277,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 688,376 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,592,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411,575. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $5,121,658.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $37,440.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 357,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,549 shares of company stock worth $5,360,951 over the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.16.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

