Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,400 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $11,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,837,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,211,000 after buying an additional 96,510 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,172,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,061,000 after buying an additional 108,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,655,000 after buying an additional 1,033,155 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.49. The stock had a trading volume of 840,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,404. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average is $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $71.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

