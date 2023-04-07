Close Asset Management Ltd Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

BLK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $656.40. 441,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,551. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $688.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $680.00. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.77.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

