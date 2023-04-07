Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $3,390,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,847,035.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 34,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,055 and sold 304,098 shares valued at $16,537,363. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

COIN opened at $61.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

