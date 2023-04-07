CoinField Coin (CFC) Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinField Coin has a total market capitalization of $75.83 million and approximately $2,521.44 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinField Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com . CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinField Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinField Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.