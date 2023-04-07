Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Director Purchases $20,059.60 in Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) Director Meagan M. Mowry acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $20,059.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at $265,096.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $18.19.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $29.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,467,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102,586 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,105,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 68,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 204,590 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $6,442,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

