Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.13.
Columbia Banking System Trading Up 5.9 %
COLB stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.67.
Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
