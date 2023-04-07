Comerica Bank Acquires 38,897 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,897 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $19,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $186.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.39. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $207.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

