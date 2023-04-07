Comerica Bank Acquires 7,724 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $18,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $1,467,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $1,467,294.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,206,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $433.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $429.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.98. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

