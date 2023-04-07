Comerica Bank Buys 30,515 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.24% of WESCO International worth $16,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter valued at $17,532,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WESCO International by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Stock Down 3.4 %

WCC opened at $133.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.61.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $1,736,446.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,075,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $1,736,446.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,075,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,762. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Further Reading

