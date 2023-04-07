Comerica Bank Buys 7,431 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $20,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Duke Energy by 541.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 849,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

