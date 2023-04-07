Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $16,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $185.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.02 and a 200 day moving average of $184.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

