Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $55,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.21. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

