Comerica Bank Has $15.35 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.24% of Saia worth $15,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 900.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Saia by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total value of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total transaction of $1,542,720.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,664.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.19.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $254.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.54 and a 200-day moving average of $238.77. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $306.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also

