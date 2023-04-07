Comerica Bank Increases Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $15,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

INDA stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

