Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.28.

NYSE CMA traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.28. 3,081,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192,873. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,296,000 after acquiring an additional 221,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,595,000 after acquiring an additional 296,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,120,000 after acquiring an additional 135,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Comerica by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,742,000 after acquiring an additional 618,978 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

