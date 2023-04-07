Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,948.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,948.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele purchased 2,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,114.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBU traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 290,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,062. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Stories

