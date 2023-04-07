Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on CBU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $202,948.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele purchased 2,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,114.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System
Community Bank System Stock Performance
Shares of CBU traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 290,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,062. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Community Bank System Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 50.87%.
About Community Bank System
Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.
Featured Stories
