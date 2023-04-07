Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.37

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.37 and traded as low as $12.52. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 2,990 shares.

Community West Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 25.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Community West Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director John D. Illgen sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $41,024.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 289,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.