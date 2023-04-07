Comparing American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enlight Renewable Energy and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 American Electric Power 1 3 6 0 2.50

Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.82%. American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $98.96, suggesting a potential upside of 4.29%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than American Electric Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A American Electric Power 11.77% 10.75% 2.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and American Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 9.81 N/A N/A N/A American Electric Power $19.64 billion 2.49 $2.31 billion $4.51 21.04

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co., Inc. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers. The Transmission and Distribution Utilities segment represents the transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment comprised of the development, construction, and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation and Marketing segment consists of the non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management, and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

