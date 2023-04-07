Comparing Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) & Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sutro Biopharma and Coherus BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 1 5 0 2.83 Coherus BioSciences 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 277.63%. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.40%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

87.6% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Coherus BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -175.89% -54.42% -31.85% Coherus BioSciences -138.24% N/A -53.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Coherus BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $67.77 million 4.07 -$119.20 million ($2.37) -1.94 Coherus BioSciences $211.04 million 2.89 -$291.75 million ($3.76) -2.04

Sutro Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherus BioSciences. Coherus BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Coherus BioSciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

