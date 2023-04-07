Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $38.38 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 146,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

