Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $38.38 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 146,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.
