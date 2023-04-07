Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CAG opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 311.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

