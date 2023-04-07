Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.38. 4,635,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,119. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 154.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $213,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conagra Brands Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.