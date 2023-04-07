Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,635,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,119. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 658,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

