Conflux One Day Trading Volume Reaches $155.45 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $155.45 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,940.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00323942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.14 or 0.00562393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00073174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.48 or 0.00445511 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003559 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,365,577 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,781,258,888.888543 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.36968703 USD and is down -6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $209,685,903.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

