Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after buying an additional 432,432 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $98.97 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.