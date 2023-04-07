Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,934.07

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,934.07 and last traded at $1,906.58, with a volume of 574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,915.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CNSWF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Software from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Constellation Software Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,752.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,598.65. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $13.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 65.92% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

