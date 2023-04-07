Continuum Finance (CTN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $122.75 Million

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $85,085.87 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

