Contrasting Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) & Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Titan Machinery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings $85.42 million 5.45 $37.52 million $17.04 12.73 Titan Machinery $2.21 billion 0.28 $101.87 million $4.50 5.97

Titan Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than Hingham Institution for Savings. Titan Machinery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hingham Institution for Savings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Titan Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 31.71% 14.76% 1.40% Titan Machinery 4.61% 20.81% 9.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Titan Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Titan Machinery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hingham Institution for Savings and Titan Machinery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Machinery 0 1 2 0 2.67

Titan Machinery has a consensus price target of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 62.51%. Given Titan Machinery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Machinery is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats Hingham Institution for Savings on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc. engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America. The Construction segment focuses on machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from heavy construction to light industrial machinery. The International segment deals with the customers in Eastern Europe. The company was founded by David Joseph Meyer in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, ND.

