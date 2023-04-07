Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Purchases $16,380.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) EVP James C. Highfield acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,176.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.87. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 295,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMT. TheStreet raised Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

