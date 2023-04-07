Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) COO Sells $90,700.00 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $90,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Corsair Gaming Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $17.67 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $398.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRSR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 97,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

