Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Down 1.5%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.55. 1,036,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 425,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cosan from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Cosan Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cosan
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
