Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Down 1.5%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.55. 1,036,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 425,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cosan from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Cosan by 302.9% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,868,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,077 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cosan by 52.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cosan by 6.9% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 77,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cosan in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth $116,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

